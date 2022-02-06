Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 150,756 Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 150,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $451,140. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $540.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

