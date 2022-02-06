Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 52.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGLT opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.