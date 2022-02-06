Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fortis by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth $4,976,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 81.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 127,497 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 64.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Fortis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

