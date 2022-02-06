Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,679 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

