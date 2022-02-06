Golos Blockchain (GLS) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $606,080.31 and $111.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00133205 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 284,441,180 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars.

