Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $297.70

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.70 ($4.00) and traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.40). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 14,229 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of £43.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.48.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

