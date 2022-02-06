Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $229,742.01 and $74,262.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00110053 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

