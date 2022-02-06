Gossip Coin Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $13,487.40 and $405.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

