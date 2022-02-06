Graft (GRFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,787.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $178,422.19 and $15,787.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded up 366.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00405418 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

