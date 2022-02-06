GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.96. GrafTech International shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 8,144 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

