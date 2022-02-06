Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,475.09

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,475.09 ($19.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,375.10 ($18.49). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($18.76), with a volume of 4,429 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,475.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.37. The stock has a market cap of £51.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.11.

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

