Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $229.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 91,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $212.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

