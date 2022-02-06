Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.35

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.58. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 26,511 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

