Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Grupo Herdez SAB de CV stock opened at 1.80 on Friday. Grupo Herdez SAB de CV has a 12 month low of 1.56 and a 12 month high of 2.73.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV manufactures, sells and distributes canned, bottled and packaged processed food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Frozen, Preserves, and Export. The firm’s brands include Aires de Campo, Barilla, Buffalo, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly, Yemina , Nutrisa, Nestle Ice Cream, and Cinepolis Popcorn.

