GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,850 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $622.96 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.