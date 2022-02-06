GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.25 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $11,374,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 404.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 52,076 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.