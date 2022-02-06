GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

