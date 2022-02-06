GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 63,842 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 100.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

