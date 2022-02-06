GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,308 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 325.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $252,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 220.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

In related news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

