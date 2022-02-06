Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,694 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,582,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 115,679 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

