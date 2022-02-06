Hacken Token Price Hits $0.0963 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $45.85 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.48 or 0.07241717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.94 or 0.99765142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,403,910 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.