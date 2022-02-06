Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given New €191.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from €198.00 ($222.47) to €191.00 ($214.61) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($207.87) to €188.00 ($211.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.93.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.86. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

