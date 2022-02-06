Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$79.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$75.50 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.07.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$46.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

