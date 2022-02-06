Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLIT. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of HLIT opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $963.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.