Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.92 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

