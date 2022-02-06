HC Wainwright Increases Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target to $42.00

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. State Street Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 1,324,794 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 172,594 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

