Head-To-Head Analysis: FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) vs. Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.61 Evercel $45.08 million 1.40 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FREYR Battery and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.96%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Evercel beats FREYR Battery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

