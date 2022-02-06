HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading 0.4% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €62.82 ($70.58) and last traded at €62.50 ($70.22). 25,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.24 ($69.93).

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.22 ($67.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

