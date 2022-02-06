Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.14.
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.
In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,397,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,097,240,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
