Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,019 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Heron Therapeutics worth $82,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after buying an additional 828,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after purchasing an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,075,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,777,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,570,000.

HRTX opened at $8.54 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

