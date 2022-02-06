Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey updated its FY22 guidance to $7.84-$7.98 EPS.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $206.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.54.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

