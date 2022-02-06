Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY22 guidance to $7.84-$7.98 EPS.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $206.16. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

