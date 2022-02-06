Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Hershey updated its FY22 guidance to $7.84-$7.98 EPS.

Shares of HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $206.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

