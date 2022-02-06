Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heska by 763.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.30. 39,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Heska has a 52-week low of $125.16 and a 52-week high of $275.94.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

