Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 25,764 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,764 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HES stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Hess by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Hess by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

