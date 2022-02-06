Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Twilio makes up about 1.4% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.9% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 51.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.11. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $172.61 and a one year high of $457.30.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

