Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,543 shares during the quarter. Affirm makes up 6.3% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Affirm worth $23,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Affirm by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.11. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.35.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

