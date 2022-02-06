HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,662 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 851.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $97,830,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.