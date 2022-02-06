HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $115.28 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

