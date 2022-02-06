HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.03 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $23,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

