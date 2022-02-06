HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 39,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 121,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.77. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

