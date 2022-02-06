Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

