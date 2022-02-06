HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Up 5.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 53,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,785,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The stock has a market cap of $820 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

