Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,093,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

HLLY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 121,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

