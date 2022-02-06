Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at about $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,093,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
