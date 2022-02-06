Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.95. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

