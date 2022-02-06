Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.62. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

