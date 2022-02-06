Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Life Storage by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,621,000 after purchasing an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

LSI stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

