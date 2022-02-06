Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 34.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,670,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 425,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter worth $123,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

KAHC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

