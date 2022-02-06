Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMVC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 210,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Consumer Acquisition alerts:

PMVC opened at $9.82 on Friday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.