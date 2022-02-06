Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $4.50 Million Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 462,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 131.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 90.2% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 170,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.73 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

